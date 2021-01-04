Share:

Peshawar-Four people including two women and a child were burnt in the fire as a result of a cylinder explosion in a house in Yaka Tut area here, Rescue 1122 confirmed on Sunday.

According to initial reports, cylinder exploded inside a house in Yaka Tut area with a big bang, injuring four persons including two women and a child. Soon after incident, fire broke out in a house, Rescue officials said.

The fire-fighters and four ambulances rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. The persons with burn injuries were shifted to the nearby hospital.