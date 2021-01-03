Share:

London-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned the country to expect tougher restrictions to combat spiralling coronavirus cases, as a row flared over whether schools should reopen.

“It may be that we need to do things in the next few weeks that will be tougher in many parts of the country,” Johnson told the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show. “I’m fully, fully reconciled to that.”

Britain recorded 57,725 new cases on Saturday, its highest total of the entire pandemic, with a new strain of the virus tearing across the country.

Health officials are concerned that the surging numbers could overwhelm hospitals during their busiest time of the year. Much of Britain is already under strict regional rules to prevent the spread, although primary schools are set to reopen in most of the country when the Christmas holiday ends on Monday.

However, around one million four to 11 year olds will learn remotely after the government announced primary schools in London, where case rates are particularly high, would remain closed.

Johnson told parents elsewhere that they should “absolutely” send their young children to school when term begins.

“I understand people’s frustrations, I understand people’s anxieties but there is no doubt in my mind that schools are safe and that education is a priority. “We’ve really fought very hard throughout this pandemic across the country to keep schools open,” he added.

But Jerry Glazier, national executive member of the National Education Union, told AFP on Sunday that “schools are now playing a significant part in the spreading of the infection” and called for them all to be closed for at least two weeks.