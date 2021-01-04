Share:

The US Congress has passed a bill named after Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai that expands the number of scholarships to women in Pakistan under a merit and needs-based programme, reported by Radio Pakistan.

According to information posted on the congressional website, the 'Malala Yousafzai Scholarship Act' was passed by the House of Representatives in March last year, and the US Senate adopted it by a voice vote on Friday last.

It has now been sent to President Donald Trump to sign it into law.

The bill requires the USAID to award at least 50 per cent of scholarships to Pakistani women, across a range of academic disciplines and in accordance with existing eligibility criteria.