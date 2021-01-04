Share:

KHANEWAL - Three unidentified armed robbers looted cash and valuables from a house and shot injured a woman and her young son on resistance in the dacoity bid here at Peoples Colony on Sunday. According to police sources, three unidentified armed outlaws entered into the house of an employee of Pakistan Post namely Nadeem Akhtar. They held the family members hostage at gun point and looted cash and valuables from the house. They also opened fire and injured 50-year-old Raiza Bibi w/o Nadeem Akhtar and her son Wasif Nadeem (25) as they tried to resist the dacoity bid. The criminals managed to escape from the scene, however, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem along with other concerned police officers reached the spot and started investigations into the incident. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for medical treatment.