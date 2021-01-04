Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, on Monday aired the concerns to control the second wave of deadly coronavirus effectively.

Talking to a media conference, the minister said that strict observance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) can only protect us from getting infected.

She further said that there is no clause related to privatization has been mentioned in the Medical Teaching Institutions ACT (MIT).

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by culminating coronavirus as the number of positive cases has ascended to 488,529. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,350.

According to the statistics by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,895 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

So far 218,597 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 140,714 in Punjab 59,484 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 38,263 in Islamabad, 18,247 in Balochistan, 8,357 in Azad Kashmir and 4,867 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover 4,124 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,611 in Sindh, 1,675 in KP, 428 in Islamabad, 226 in Azad Kashmir, 185 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,849,867 coronavirus tests and 30,139 in the last 24 hours. 442,457 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,242 patients are still in serious condition.