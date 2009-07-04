KARACHI - City District Government Karachi has prepared a big plan to build 116 pedestrian bridges at busy roads and corridors for the convenience of citizens. A graceful sum of Rs500 million has been allocated in the budget for 2009-2010, while further amount would be provided wherever it needed. Nazim City, Mustafa Kamal has directed the Project Director Pedestrian Bridges to conduct the survey of all 116 places where pedestrian bridges will be installed. He said that the work on the construction of pedestrian bridges was started last year and some of them had been completed while the remaining was under-process. The City Government Karachi had earlier assigned the responsibility of construction of pedestrian bridges to a senior officer who was deputed as Project Director. In the initial phase, a sum of Rs100 million was approved for this project and now Rs500 million has been set-aside for this purpose, which will be used for construction of 116 pedestrian bridges. Presently, work of construction is underway at Behzad Lakhnavi Road Shadman2 North Nazimabad, Road 5000 opp. Iqbal Plaza, Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road near Enquiry Office Liaquatabad Town, Sharea Faisal near Awami Markaz, Shahra-e-Pakistan near Incholi Gulberg Town, Shahra-e-Pakistan near Agha Khan Flats Gulberg Town, 5000 Road near Town Municipal Chowrangi North Karachi Town, 5000 Road near Bara Market North Karachi Town, 5000 Road near Saleem Center North Karachi Town, 5000 Road near UP Morr North Karachi Town and Preedy Street(3 bridges).