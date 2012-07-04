KHANEWAL - Three close relatives, including a man and his son died in collision between a Daewoo bus and a motorcycle-rickshaw near Choper Hutta on Jhang Road in Kabirwala here on Tuesday. According to police and Rescue 1122 sources, an Abbottabad-bound Daewoo bus LZR-9817 on the way from Multan collided with a motorcycle rickshaw near chopper Hutta on Jhang Road. Resultantly, three rickshaw riders’ including a man and his son died on the spot. They were identified as Muhammad Azeem, son of Allah Dad, Saqlain Abbas, son of Muhammad Azeem, residents of Mauza Qitalpur and Muhammad Ibrar, son of Gulzar. Bus driver Amjad Mehmood succeeded in fleeing the scene. The Sarai Sidhu Police have register FIR 233/12 under section 320 and started investigation.