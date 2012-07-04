







ISLAMABAD –After launching various inimitable packages, ZONG is now announcing its first ladies package called Flutter. This deal is designed while keeping in mind the fact that women have different requirements as compared to men and these needs have to be addressed differently, says a press release. Realizing that women are an underrepresented segment of our society, ZONG has come up with Flutter which talks to women directly in their tone of voice. The package is available to all ZONG customers who can subscribe to it by simply sending “Sub” or “Y” to 369 via SMS. After activation, subscribers will be able to enjoy 75 free minutes, 100 SMS, Flutter lounge and call block service.