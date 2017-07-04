Islamabad - The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Monday distributed wheelchairs, sewing machines and ration among deserving people of twin cities.

The PRCS organised a ceremony in Chaklala Scheme-III under the auspices of Human Helpline where chief guest PRCS Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi distributed 20 wheelchairs and ration among 100 deserving people.

Addressing the ceremony, he said it was a matter of immense joy and satisfaction for the Pakistani nation that the hearts of expatriates beat for them.

He said the most important thing for a human being was to serve the humanity and the Human Helpline deserved praise and appreciation for serving humanity.

He assured the helpline of PRC’s help and cooperation in its efforts.

Chairman Human Helpline Naeem Abbasi informed the participants about the aims and objectives of the Helpline and said their sole mission was to serve the humanity. He said their doors will always remain open for the poor people.

Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Tasneem Ali Khan, Professor Majeed Hazarvi, Coordinator PRCS Sheikh Hameed, Altaf of Social Welfare Department and others attended the ceremony.