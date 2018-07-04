Share:

LAHORE - At least 10 people were killed and more than 20 injured in rain-related incidents in parts of the metropolis on Tuesday.

Rescuers said at least six people including two policemen were electrocuted and two others buried alive in building collapse incidents which took place in the city’s downtown during the downpour.

A rescue official last night confirmed that at least 12 building or wall collapse incidents were reported by the provincial emergency service in Lahore. He said that at least 21 people were shifted to different public hospitals with serious injuries.

According to police sources, two policemen were electrocuted when they were on patrol near MAO College in Rewarz Garden. A rescue official said the police shifted the bodies to a hospital. They were named as police driver Amanat and volunteer Shahzeb.

A 50-year-old man identified as Ishtiaq Ali died of electrocution at his house in China Scheme in Gujjarpura. An unidentified man was found electrocuted outside a house in Garden Town. A 38-year-old later identified as Muhammad Adnan was electrocuted near Abid Market and a 25-year-old man identified as Akbar was electrocuted in the street in Mozang. A 30-year-old man identified as Ghulam Abbas was electrocuted on the Main Boulevard in Gulberg.

Two people were buried alive when a dilapidated building collapsed on them in the Said Mitha Bazaar on early Tuesday. The victims were identified by rescuers as 24-year-old Omar and 32-year-old Abbas. The bodies were shifted to the Mayo hospital.

Six persons of a family were wounded seriously when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them in Johar Town due to heavy rains. The injured were shifted to hospital. The condition of three of the injured was said to be serious till late Tuesday.

Three people were injured when the boundary wall of a house collapsed near Azam Chowk on College Road in Township. Similarly, two persons were injured near Pakka Meel on Multan Road.

A 70-year-old man and a teen boy were wounded critically when the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed on them near Murtaza Chowk in Sanda. The injured identified as Afzal and Yasir were shifted to Mayo hospital. A man and his son were killed as roof of their house collapsed in Johar Town.

Rain started Monday night and continued intermittently throughout the day.

Breakdown

The power supply remained suspended for a long duration in majority areas of the city when more than 250 feeders were tripped due to rainstorm Tuesday night. Around 30 percent localities of Lahore are without electricity due to different issues like cables or transformer damages. According to Lesco officials, electricity supply to around 200 feeders was restored while repair work was underway on rest of the feeders.

Emergency

The city district government declared emergency in all the public hospitals after heavy rains which continued for several hours. The downpour also disrupted flight operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore. According to an official, four international flights, which were scheduled to land at the Lahore airport, got delayed and another flight from Saudi Arabia was diverted to Multan.

Grief

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Hassan Askari expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the authorities to provide relief to rain-hit people. He announced bereaved families will be given Rs800,000 each.