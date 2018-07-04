Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday released a list of 17 caretaker ministers who have not yet submitted the details of their assets with the ECP. In a statement, the ECP said that seven ministers of Punjab, three of Sindh, five from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two members of the Balochistan cabinet have failed to submit details of their assets so far. The commission said it is also considering barring these ministers from performing their duties.

Meanwhile, the ECP has fixed 5th and 10th of this month as last dates for submission of applications to respective returning officers under two different categories to get postal ballot papers for casting vote. According to the Election Commission, the government employees, special persons who have been issued NADRA identity card for special persons and prisoners can send their applications for postal ballot papers by Thursday.

Under the second category, the polling staff, policemen and troops, who have been deputed on election duty, can submit their applications seeking ballot papers by 10th of this month. The returning officers have been directed by the Election Commission to dispose of all applications received by 20th of this month. All the returning officers will provide all details about the ballot papers to the Election Commission by 22nd of this month.