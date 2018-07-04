Share:

Rawalpindi - A total of 208 National Assembly and 277 Provincial Assembly candidates are contesting general elections 2018 in Rawalpindi Division including Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum and Islamabad.

According to details, 75 candidates are contesting general elections from Rawalpindi, 21 from Chakwal, 15 from Attock, 24 from Jhelum and 73 from Islamabad for 16 constituencies of National Assembly and 27 for provincial assembly constituencies of the division.

NA-52 to NA-54, three constituencies are in Islamabad, while NA-55 to NA-56, two constituencies are in Attock, seven in Rawalpindi, NA-57 to NA-63, two of Chakwal, NA-66 and NA-67 and two constituencies in Jhelum. Similarly, 166 Provincial Assembly candidates are in the field from Rawalpindi, 35 from Chakwal, 37 from Attock and 39 from Jhelum districts of the division. Five provincial assembly constituencies from PP-1 to PP-5 are in Attock district, 15 constituencies, PP-6 to PP-20 are in Rawalpindi district, four constituencies, PP-21 to PP-24 are in Chakwal district while three Jhelum constituencies are from PP-25 to PP-27.

Regional Election Commissioner Majid Sharif Dogar informed that the Election Commission is finalizing all the arrangements for upcoming elections. The training is also being imparted to election officers, he added.

According to district Election Commissioner, Rawalpindi-I, Saleem Akhtar Khan, 75 National Assembly (NA) and 166 Provincial Assembly (PA) candidates are contesting general elections 2018 in Rawalpindi district including former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former PM, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Hanif Abbasi.

According to the final lists issued by Returning Officers here, total 143 nomination papers for seven National Assembly seats, NA-57 to NA-63 of the district were filed and 402 for 15 provincial assembly seats, PP-6 to PP-20.