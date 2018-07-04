Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat who chaired a meeting of the Committee on Tuesday, lauded coordination among three services of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges.

The meeting held at the Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi was attended by chiefs of three services, senior officers from Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence Production and three services participated.

According to ISPR, the committee was briefed on the regional security environment including the fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies / doctrines and capabilities.

The military leadership reaffirmed that Pakistan armed forces remain fully cognizant of the evolving security dynamics of the region and will take all measures to safeguard its national security in all domains.

The participants also reviewed the internal security situation and reiterated the commitment of armed forces to root out terrorism and extremism with the help of other national stakeholders and people of Pakistan. The committee also expressed its determination for provision of full security to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The forum remained appreciative of the operational preparedness and force development of armed forces; acknowledged the sacrifices of Armed Forces in war against terrorism, resulting in considerable reduction in violence across the country. The committee also appreciated substantial developments in Pak-Afghan bilateral peace process. The progress on fencing of Pak-Afghan border against all odds was also applauded.

