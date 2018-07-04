Share:

DADU - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would raise voice for the people of Sindh after winning the general elections.

These views were expressed by ex-chief minister of Sindh and also PTI candidate from NA-234 Ali Khan Jatoi held a press conference at his residence on Tuesday.

He informed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ex-MNA Dr Talat Iqbal left the PPP and joined the PTI. People of Sindh were now looking towards the PTI as they already fed up with the present government, he added.

He announced next public gathering would be held at Mehar taluka in coming weeks which would be addressed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Jatoi further said that our party has initiated a movement to eliminate corruption from the country. The PTI was only the party that took bold steps against corruption, lawlessness, hunger and unrest, he added.