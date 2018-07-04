Share:

Islamabad - Inspector General of Police Islamabad on Tuesday ordered the internal transfer of 8 police officers .

According to the details, SDPO Industrial Area Circle, Abdul Wahab (PSP) has been transferred to SDPO Sihala Circle; SDPO Sihala Circle, Ahmad Arsalan (PSP) has been transferred to SDPO Margalla Circle; SDPO Margalla Circle, Muhammad Ayub has been transferred to DSP Investigation; SDPO Shams Colony, Sardar Ghulam Mustafa has been transferred to SDPO Nilore Circle; SDPO Shahzad Town Circle, Tahir Hussain has been transferred to SDPO Shams Colony Circle; SDPO Nilore Circle, Fida Hussain Satti has been transferred to SDPO Industrial Area Circle; Muhammad Ashraf Shah has been transferred from CIA to SDPO Shahzad Town Circle and DSP Counter Terrorism Force Iqbal Husasin has been transferred to SDPO Bhara Kahu Circle.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested 13 outlaws and recovered narcotics, weapons and stolen valuables from their possession, a police spokesman said on Tuesday. He said that CIA police arrested a drug-pusher namely Asif and Arshad Khan and recovered 1.225 kilogram hashish from their possession.

The police also arrested Tanveer and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. Tarnol police arrested four drug pushers including Noor Zaman, Arshad and Altaf and recovered 625 gram heroin from them. Noon police arrested Saqib for selling petroleum products illegally in the area.

CIA police arrested Waqas Shabbir and Tahir Iqbal and recovered six stolen mobile phones from their possession. Ramana police arrested a Nigerian national and recovered one wine bottle from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested an Afghan national Akbar Khan residing illegally in the country while Khanna police arrested Shah Nawaz and recovered 48 wine bottles from him. Koral police arrested Musaddiq and recovered 8 cans of beer from him.

Bani Gala police arrested Khan Gul and recovered one 30-bore pistol from him. The police have registered cases against these persons and further investigation is underway.