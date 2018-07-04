Share:

LAHORE - As heavy rain paralyzed the city on Tuesday, Lahorites decried poor performance of the city administration, Wasa and the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

The flooded streets of the city presented the picture of Venice. People used social media to express their anger -- posted pictures of water-filled streets and videos of people helping those trapped in rainwater.

LWMC launched a boat service and rescued a family on Dil Muhammad Road near Dayal Singh College. Samanabad, Johar Town, Wahdat Colony, Ferozpur Road and Shadman were worst-hit areas of the city. In low lying areas, people drained out rainwater from their houses on a self-help basis. Faisal Farooq, resident of Samanabad, said, “There was water all around my house and I could not find way to my office.”

Naeema Amjad, a hous ewife and resident of Johar Town, said there should be a mechanism to deal with such situations. She said rulers’ statements about development were nothing more than rhetoric. Lahore Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Piracha, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq, LDA director general and Wasa managing director held a meeting on a sinkhole, which emerged at GPO Chowk on The Mall during rain on Tuesday.

GPO Chowk was closed for traffic and traffic was diverted to other roads. The city administration visited Lawrence Road, Lakhsmi Chowk, GPO Chowk, Nabha Chowk, Ek Moria Pul, Railway Station and other rain-affected areas.

Areas like Firdous Market, Gulberg, Misri Shah, Board of Revenue Office and Lawrence Road were also flooded and people stayed indoors. Rainwater was not drained out from Barkat Market Signal Free Corridor even after the rain stopped.