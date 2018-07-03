Share:

Being a fan of cricket it is really glad to mention that the New Zealand’s women’s team posted the highest score in any one-day international by putting a mammoth target of 490 against Ireland in Dublin. Let me clear that New Zealand’s captain Suzie Bates won the toss and decided to bat first where her 151 runs and Madeline Green 121 runs helped the team to put the target of 490 runs on scored board also helped the team to defeat the against team by 346.

According to a report in this newspaper New Zealand break their own 21-year-old record women’s ODI total of 455-5, also made in 50 overs, against Pakistan at Christchurch in 1997 and the news further disclosed that also the team break down the record of 444 runs of England’s men team which was made against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, in 2016. It is time to feel proud and congratulate the them for making this unbelievable target and I wish the team best of luck for future. A fan will be happy when such kind of great performance will be observed since a fan always wait for it. For me as a fan of cricket the moment was not less than a festival since such kind of game encourages and boost up the young people to support any games to make it no one sport of the world.

