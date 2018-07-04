Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan and the United States on Tuesday reaffirmed the commitment to the common goal of peace and stability in the region and discussed measures towards that end. They also agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels.

Both sides expressed this resolve during a meeting between US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Alice G Wells and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

According to the ISPR, during the meeting, issues of mutual interest, regional security and cooperation between both the countries came under discussion.

Wells commended the sacrifices and resilience of the people and armed forces of Pakistan and appreciated the role Pakistan Army in battling the scourge of terrorism.

Separately, a press release issued by the US Embassy said that Ambassador Alice Wells visited Islamabad from July 1 to July 3.

Ambassador Wells met with Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Gen Qamar Bajwa and Chief of General Staff Lt-Gen Bilal Akbar during her stay in Pakistan. She also met with business leaders and ambassadors from other embassies in Islamabad.

It said that Ambassador Wells’ visit focused on the role that Pakistan can play in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

“Ambassador Wells discussed Pakistan’s stated commitment to eliminating all terrorist groups present within its borders, as well as our shared interest in building economic and commercial ties that benefit both nations,” it said.

In her meeting with Shamshad Akhtar, Alice Wells discussed the current state of Pak-US relations with particular focus on economic cooperation. The overall security situation in the region also came under discussion.

The finance minister said that such bilateral visits enhance understanding of each other’s point of view on important issues. She also apprised Ms Wells about the current state of economy and said it was poised to move forward on the path of growth despite difficulties.

Wells said that Pak-US relationship is important and the US would like to carry it forward.

The minister on the occasion also briefed Alice Wells about Pakistan’s participation in the recently concluded FATF meeting at Paris, France. She said Pakistan has reiterated its strong commitment to take every possible step to root out the menace of terror financing and money laundering. Alice Wells appreciated Pakistan’s stance on FATF issues.