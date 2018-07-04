Share:

Hyderabad - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that PPP is contesting elections on the basis of ideology and the peoples’ welfare policies instead of winning or losing the general elections.

On his second day of countrywide election campaign, Bilawal visited top PPP leaders’ constituencies in Hyderabad, Matiari, Hala, Shahdadpur, Sanghar and Nawabshah districts of the province.

Addressing a press conference and PPP supporters at party camps in Latifabad and Qasimabad areas of the city on Tuesday, he said he was not only taking responsibility for the PPP election campaign but also carrying stick in order to ensure implementation on promises made by elected representatives.

Bilawal did not rule out installation of a coalition government in federation after general elections. The PPP chairman said that all institutions should work within the constitutional framework.

Bilawal visited former provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Sharjeel Inam Memon constituencies in Hyderabad, Makhdoom family constituencies in Matiari and Hala and Shazia Marri constituency in Sanghar.

Bilawal began his journey in Hyderabad from the residence of former federal Minister Naveed Qamar.

A large number of people welcomed him and chanted slogans in his favour.

He said that he had come out for the first time and being the son of the martyred mother - Benazir Bhutto - he would take responsibility of PPP election campaign and those elected into power.

“Along with responsibility, I am also raising the stick and if the elected representatives would not resolve your issues then I will resolve them,” he said, adding, he was there to fulfill the unaccomplished mission of Benazir Bhutto and as people did not left his grandfather Bhutto and mother Benazir, they would also not leave him.

He also addressed a public gathering in Rahuki, organised by the former Sindh Information minister Sharjeel Memon, at his farm house.

Bilawal said that PPP was the only party that had an ideology and manifesto and likewise Bhutto and Benazir served the masses, he should also be given a chance to serve the masses.

He said that earlier they came with a mission to eradicate poverty but this time their mission was to eradicate hunger.

“We would be establishing food centres at union councils which would be run by women,” he said.

“Likewise, we gave Benazir Income Support Programme, this time after coming into power, we will give Benazir Kisaan Card which will provide interest-free loans and insurance in case of damage to the fields to farmers.”

“Our manifesto is people, labour and farmer-friendly,” he said.

He said their struggle would not be easy and even today there was injustice in the country and two parallel systems were in place. “Dual systems of justice are in place for PPP and other people,” he said.

“We call for rule of law and accountability and PPP be made accountable and they are not against it but they should also be allowed to defend themselves.

“Until and unless we do not have one system, we cannot move the country forward,” he added.

He, however, admitted that a lot of work needed to be done in water sector which included the establishment of de-salinity plants to ensure availability of water to the people. There is the need that the federal government should provide due right and resources to Sindh for completion of development projects, he added.

He said unprecedented uplift work was done during Qaim Ali Shah and Murad Ali Shah’s tenures.

He also raised the slogans ‘Neither Mirs nor Pirs, the vote is for Benazir.’

Bilawal termed the Grand Democratic Alliance in Sindh a puppet alliance which had no support in the masses. “Those who are making hue and cry over water shortage in Sindh are responsible for signing 1991 Water Accord. They felt no guilt of supporting the dictators for construction of dam in the past, he replied to a question.

The PPP chairman was given a warm welcome at Shahdadpur where thousands of PPP activists including the supporters of PPP Senator Imamuddin Shauqeen-who switched loyalties from PML-F to PPP, received him.

The supporters who were queued in line showered the PPP chairman - who was travelling on a bomb-proof truck - with rose petals.