Share:

MUZAFFARGARH: All candidates should follow the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] for free and fair election in the district. This was stated by Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner [DC] Qasir Saleem during a meeting with candidates at District Council Hall on Tuesday. "It is our responsibility to adhere to the law," the DC said. DPO Faisal Shehzad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Dr Saifullah Bhatti also attended the meeting.

The DC said that wall chalking was banned according to the law of the ECP. He added that banners, pamphlets, and banners' size for election campaign should be in accordance with the law. "To avoid any kind of mismanagement, all candidates should get permission for corner meetings and conferences so that they could be provided security," the DC said. "If an official or a UC chairman violates law, people should give us a written complaint with evidence. We'll take action against him," he added. He said that for a solution to every problem, assistant commissioner had appoint a focal person in every tehsil and two monitoring officers had been appointed at every PP level. "They will act against any illegal activity," he said.

DPO Faisal Shehzad said that the first and foremost priority of district police was to ensure holding of transparent elections. "For the purpose, police will utilise all available resources," he added. He vowed to provide foolproof security at polling stations. He said that police would be flanked by Pak Army and Rangers personnel. He urged people to contact police in case of any complaint.