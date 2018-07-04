Share:

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani has a painful calf swelling but not a muscle tear, the country’s football federation (FCF) said on Monday, increasing his chances of being fit for Friday’s World Cup quarter-final with France. Cavani scored two brilliant goals against Portugal in Uruguay’s 2-1 last 16 victory on Saturday, before limping off with the assistance of Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he is fighting for a full recovery so he can again lead the line with Luis Suarez against France in Nizhny Novgorod. A scan showed swelling in Cavani’s left calf muscle but no torn fibres, the FCF said in a statement. “The player remains in pain. He will continue to do individual work and rehabilitation. His evolution is being monitored,” it said. “The rest of the squad is fine.”