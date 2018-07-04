Share:

MAIMANA - Five Afghan soldiers lost their lives after Taliban militants stormed a temporary military base in Shirin Tagab district of the northern Faryab province on Tuesday, deputy to Provincial Council Sibghatullah Silab said.

Taliban militants, according to the official, attacked a provisional military base in Gorzad Kotal area of Shirin Tagab district in early hours of Tuesday killing five soldiers and injuring few others.

Taliban outfit has also confirmed the clash, claiming eight soldiers were killed in the fighting lasted for few hours.

The restive Faryab province with Maimana as its capital has been the scene of Taliban-led insurgency over the past decade.

Meanwhile, a Taliban attack on Baharak district in Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province was repulsed and eight people including six insurgents were killed, provincial police spokesman Abdul Khalil Asir said Tuesday.

“Taliban rebels launched massive offensive on security checkpoints to overrun Baharak district Tuesday morning, but their attack has been repulsed and the rebels after leaving six bodies behind fled away,” Asir told Xinhua.

The official also admitted that two pro-government militias were killed and seven others including four militants sustained injuries.

According to the official, the security forces are busy in cleanup operations to find if any militant is hidden in the area. Taliban outfit has yet to make comments. However, a villager on condition of anonymity said that sporadic fighting is underway.