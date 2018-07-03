Share:

The government is failing in providing clean drinking water. We live in a country where people die due to unhygienic water, 44% of the population doesn’t have access to clean drinking water and the percentage is proliferating quickly. Circumstances are way worse in rural areas as 90% don’t have access to the basic necessity of life and the threat of clean drinking water scarcity contains one of the prime challenges Pakistan is facing. Shocking research has shown that about 200,000 children in Pakistan die every year due to diarrhea alone.

Agencies and societies need to work together and take all possible steps to resolve the water shortage and provision of clean drinking water to citizens.

MAHNOOR JANJUA,

Karachi, June 14.