MULTAN-Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Dr Hassan Askari has said that the only agenda of caretaker government is holding free and fair elections in the province.

Addressing a meeting of Commissioners and RPOs of Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions in connection with upcoming elections here at circuit house on Tuesday, he added that the responsibilities of administration further increased due to increase in the number of polling stations in Punjab. He declared that the enforcement of election code at all polling stations on polling day would be ensured as all out arrangements were being made to maintain law and order on the day. He said that the administration would play key role in holding of free, fair and transparent elections.

Earlier, talking to media at Nishtar Burn Unit, he said that the arrangements for holding free, fair and transparent election are being monitored through media and administration. He said that even play field is offered to the candidates of all political parties to run their election campaign. He declared that the enforcement of election code would be ensured through police and administration. He said that all transfers and postings were approved by the election commission. He disclosed that the election commission itself took action on some election related incidents in different cities. He said that the administration had been directed to resolve all election-related complaints forthwith.

When asked to give his analysis on the upcoming election, the caretaker CM said that his post did not permit him to give any analysis on election at this time. He said that he would be available for analyses and comments after elections.

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker home minister Shaukar Javed said that the security institutions should stay alert in view of prevailing situations. He warned that the chances of terrorism could not be neglected.

Earlier, briefing the chief minister on security, polling arrangements and other issues, the Commissioners and RPOs said that there would be a strict ban on aerial firing and crackers while search operations would continue as per routine. They said that the polling material would be shifted under strict security and surveillance while security would be beefed up at all polling stations and other spots. They said that police patrolling teams would remain active besides deployment of contingents at sensitive spots while arrangements would be made in advance to cope with election day violence.

Rs1b allocated for Nishtar-II in current budget

MULTAN-Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari disclosed on Tuesday that Rs1 billion is allocated in current budget for Nishtar-II project.

He revealed this while visiting Nishtar Hospital. He further disclosed that the re-construction of emergencies of 13 big hospitals of the province is underway and all supply of funds for all ongoing health projects would be ensured. He said that health budget is increased considerably to offer healthcare facilities of international standard. He said that the turnout of patients at hospitals is very high as compared to the number of staff and the government would make efforts to resolve this issue in light of its mandate. He said that the caretaker government had been set up for the holding of free and fair elections and it would not go beyond its mandate. "However, we may develop recommendations for the coming government for long term projects," he informed.

The CM visited emergency, ICU, operation theatres, surgical emergency and other wards. He talked to the patients and inquired about their health.

Doctors' delegation also called on the CM. He assured the doctors that their genuine issues would be resolved in light of law. He said that healthcare was a sacred profession and doctors should fulfil their professional obligations with utmost honesty and dedication.