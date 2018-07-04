Share:

Upcoming vehicles of Regal Industries

LAHORE (PR): Regal Automobile Industries Limited is Pakistan's third largest bike assembling company. We now present a plant equipped with most modern technology; where Light Commercial Vehicles and Vans are made. This plant in Lahore with the investment of Rs10 billion has started production in June 2018.

Sohail Usman Chairman of Regal Automobile Industries Limited and DFSK Group of China have entered into a technical agreement for assembling vehicles. This agreement is already operational with the name of "Prince". An eleven seater multipurpose vehicle with name of Prince C37, a pick up named K01 equipped with modern technology and a six seater luxury van K07 will be available in the market.

All these vehicles are available with Euro grade engine equipped with European technology.

Pacra upgrades IFS rating of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful

KARACHI (PR): The Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (Pacra) has upgraded the IFS rating of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited from 'A' to 'A+' with Stable Outlook. The Rating is dependent on management's ability to successfully execute its business strategy of growth, while preserving underwriting profitability. Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited is the pioneer and the dedicated Takaful company operating for more than a decade offering financial protection to everyone with a history of robust profitability ratios.

The profitability of Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited has remained strong as compared to peers, reflecting a strong business profile. The growth pattern of this company has also remained high in recent years.

Moreover, after having established an extensive nationwide branch network, PQFTL is now gradually expanding its wings through Alternate Distribution Channels (ADC).

The rating denotes a strong capacity to meet policy-holders and contract obligations. The rating also reflects the sustained market position of the company, having decent foothold in Bancatakaful.

Thar Foundation opens hospital

ISLAMKOT (PR): After benefiting thousands of patients from Thar Block II villages through the Marvi Clinic, the Thar Foundation has set up a similar establishment in Thar where lady doctor will be available to provide treatment and medicine free of cost to Gorano and surrounding areas.

The Gorano Mother & Child Health Center, inaugurated in a ceremony held here on Monday, will benefit about 20,000 population and mothers, newborns, and children will not have to spend thousands on transportation alone while going to Islamkot or Mithi for treatment of even minor illnesses. The establishment of health center is another basic facility provided by the Thar Foundation in the area after construction of quality primary schools and non-stop supply of safe drinking water to the area residents.

SZABIST, PMl-KPC sign MoU

KARACHI (PR): Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology, Karachi and Project Management Institute Karachi Chapter collaborate for Strategic Partnership.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology (SZABIST) and Project Management Institute Karachi Pakistan Chapter (PMl-KPC).

The agreement is aimed at creating a mutually beneficial partnership to promote project management awareness in the community, and to initiate and enhance collaboration between academia and industry to nourish young professionals as well as create and implement best project management practices.

Ms Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President SZABIST and Fahad Ahmed, President "PMI-KPC" signed the Memorandum of Understanding.

Young Leaders Conference held

KARACHI (PR): Future leaders gather to discuss Pakistan's economy: potential and challenges during the Young Leaders Conference.

The theme of the day celebrated the major milestones of Pakistan through a diverse panel of industry icons. The theme explored 3Ps, the philosophical and psychological setup of the region along with the possibilities that lie within the country.

Talking about the YLC theme, Ayesha Janjua, Head of Marketing at EBM, said "Youth of today will inherit the nation tomorrow, hence it is crucial for them to understand the foundation on which our nation was built and the current scenario on which it stands.

This will enable our future leaders to identify and work towards the possibilities that lie ahead."

Renowned trainer and founding member of School of Leadership, Shireen Naqvi started proceedings.

Haroon Rashid to lead Shell business

KARACHI (PR): Haroon Rashid has been appointed as the Chief Executive and Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) with effect from July 01, 2018. Haroon has been a Director on the Board of SPL since 2011. He replaces Jawwad Cheema who is moving on to another senior leadership role within the Royal Dutch Shell Group. Haroon is currently the General Manager Lubricants for SPL.