LAHORE:- The ICC Tuesday confirmed that David Richardson will step down as its Chief Executive when his contract expires post 2019 ICC World Cup. ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "David will be missed by everyone in the game, but this is an opportunity for the ICC to drive forward our new global growth strategy, which David has played an integral part in developing, under new leadership. A global recruitment process will now get underway to identify the right person to lead the ICC." David said the hardest thing as a cricketer is knowing when the time is right to retire but for him, the end of the ICC Cricket World Cup next year is about right.