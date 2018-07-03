Share:

SIALKOT-PML-N stalwart Daniyal Aziz has said that the 2018 general elections will prove to be a referendum against the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and the revenge in the name of accountability. Talking to the newsmen at Shakargarh here, he said that the Nawaz Sharif is still ruling the hearts and minds of the masses, adding that politically-matured people would reject the elements who have been promoting negative politics and had hatched conspiracies against the development and stability of the country.

He said that the "tiger" will roar again after winning the 2018 general elections with the power of the votes. He said that the PML-N would continue its struggle for restoring respect, honour and dignity of the vote and voters.

MURDERER SENTENCED TO DEATH

Additional District and Session Judge (ADSJ) Shakargarh Sehar Islam awarded death sentence to an accused Sami Ullah and life imprisonment to co-accused Rashid Ali for killing their brother-in-law (Behnoi) Qaisar Mehmood in 2017 over love marriage with their sister in 2003 in village Chakra-Noor Kot-Chak Amru, Shakargarh tehsil here.

The ADSJ also acquitted third accused Allah Ditta by giving him the benefit of doubt.

SIAL OFFICE-BEARERS

Leading exporters Nadeem Anwar Qureshi and Haseeb Ahmed Bhatti were unanimously elected as Chairman and Vice Chairman respectively of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL).

They assumed the charge of their offices here on Tuesday.

Addressing the participants of a prestigious ceremony, the newly-elected office bearers of SIAL pledged to utilize their energies for the development and advancement of Sialkot International Airport besides providing world class aviation facilities to the passengers at the airport.