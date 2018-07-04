Share:

MOSCOW - England will face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals, after Gareth Southgate’s England finally knocked Colombia out in a last?16 penalty shootout in Moscow.

England had all but secured their quarter-final place with Harry Kane’s 57th?minute penalty – his sixth goal of the 2018 tournament. But they were denied by a last-gasp Colombia attack as Yerry Mina scored from a corner in added time during a fiery match at the Spartak Stadium.

With the teams unable to break the deadlock they were forced into a penalty shootout, which England won 4-3 and will now face Sweden in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon at the Samara Arena.

Southgate reverted to the same England XI who started the World Cup with none of the eight players drafted in to face Belgium last week holding their spot. The game was almost five minutes old when Raheem Sterling won a free-kick for handball just outside the penalty area on the left. Ashley Young swung in the cross and David Ospina punched it clear.

England had two corners in the first eight minutes. From the second, Colombia cleared and raced through on the counter-attack – Juan Quintero feeding Santiago Aras. England recovered to snuff out the danger. A third corner came soon after.

In the 16th minute Kieran Trippier exchanged passes with Jesse Lingard to squirm clear on the right. He pulled a cross in from the byline but Kane’s header bounced on the roof of the net. A period of Colombian pressure culminated in Juan Cuadrado taking aim but Harry Maguire blocked. Johan Mojica followed up as the ball moved out to the left but his long-range effort failed.

Another England corner offered one more chance for the rival players to squabble over contact in the area and there was a further flashpoint when Trippier and Radamel Falcao clashed. Cuadrado and Maguire then exchanged shoves as they chased a long ball, though the American official Mark Geiger appeared happy to let tempers fray.

Kane dropped deep to help England build an attack and had several important touches in midfield. When he surge towards the box he was tripped, giving England a free-kick 25 yards out. As Trippier stood over the ball Wilmar Barrios appeared to butt Jordan Henderson. But after apparently consulting the VAR officials, Geiger brandished a yellow card. Trippier then clipped the ball wide of the post.

Both teams had chances just before half-time. First Quintero whipped a shot in low at Jordan Pickford, who saved. Next, Sterling’s accidental connection sent a cross tumbling away from goal and Lingard lashed over. The teams went into half-time goalless, and the game continued in the same fractious vein after the break. Arias was booked for elbowing Kane in an aerial duel in the 52nd minute, giving England another chance to try their luck from set-pieces.

Young’s free-kick was flicked clear by Davinson Sánchez. Trippier floated in the corner and Carlos Sánchez was penalised for wrestling Kane to the floor. After a row involving players from both sides Henderson was booked for flicking his head back at Mina. Kane stepped up to take the penalty and struck it down the middle as Ospina went to his right, making it 1-0 and matching Gary Lineker’s haul in 1986.

John Stones then became embroiled in a scuffle with Falcao. The striker tried to suggest Stones had raked his head as he ran past but Geiger was unimpressed, although Falcao and the substitute Carlos Bacca were both cautioned within moments of each other. With 77 minutes gone Young fed Sterling who released the ball to the overlapping Lingard, who tumbled under attention from Davinson Sánchez before shooting. The Manchester United player was sure he had a penalty but Geiger waved play on.

England swapped Dele Alli for the more defensive Eric Dier and then gave Jamie Vardy a couple of minutes to use his pace against tiring legs, with Sterling making way. The game had ticked past 90 minutes when Pickford made a superb fingertip save from Mateus Uribe’s long-range strike. It looked a decisive contribution but from the corner Mina climbed higher than Maguire and nodded down and in at the far post, Pickford and Trippier unable to keep it out.

The ball was back in play for a minute or two until Geiger ushered in extra-time. England looked the wearier of the two sides in the first five minutes of extra-time as Colombia appeared in control. The South Americans won another corner in the 100th minute but this time Davinson Sánchez was the first head to it and he powered wide. Danny Rose then came on for Young.

With 112 minutes gone Vardy helped England gain territory on the left and when Rose latched on to Henderson’s pass he snuck a shot across goal. It took a slight deflection and crept wide but it was a sign of life. England’s fourth substitute was Marcus Rashford, who came on for Walker as Dier slipped back into defence.

With little more than five minutes before penalties another dangerous delivery from the corner was met cleanly by Dier but his header flew well over. After an incredibly nervy finale there was still no winner and the sides headed to penalties.