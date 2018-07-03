Share:

All-time top scorers

Brazil became the all-time leading goal scorers at the World Cup in Monday's 2-0 win over Mexico. Neymar's breakthrough goal early in the second half moved Brazil onto 227 goals, one more than Germany, who had held the record with 226. Roberto Firmino then added a late goal to put Brazil at 228 World Cup goals -- two clear of the Germans, who will not be able to add to their tally for another four years after failing to make it out of the group stage for the first time in their history. Brazil and Germany's goal tallies are far and away from the rest of the field, as Argentina are third with 137. Italy (128) and France (113) are the only other teams with more than a century of World Cup goals, while Spain are stuck on 99 after losing to Russia on Sunday.

Brazil ‘firm’ favourites

Brazil firmed up to 3-1 favourites to win the World Cup for the sixth time after goals from Neymar and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-0 win over Mexico and a place in the quarter-finals on Monday. France, 4-3 winners over Argentina on Saturday, remained 7-2 chances ahead of Belgium, who came in to 5-1 after rallying from two goals down to beat Japan 3-2 on Monday and set up a last eight contest against the Brazilians in Kazan. England, who play their last 16 match against Colombia on Tuesday, were back out to 6-1 along with Croatia, who needed penalties to get past Denmark on Sunday. Hosts Russia, who face the Croats in the quarter-finals, remain long shots at 20-1 despite beating former world champions Spain on penalties in the last 16.

When babies stop play

It's a decision most of us are unlikely to ever have to make: be at the birth of your child or represent your country on a world stage as they (potentially) make sporting history? England's Fabian Delph has gone with the former and left the World Cup in Russia to join his wife Natalie, who was due to give birth on 30 June. His decision has been supported by England manager Gareth Southgate who said "some things in life are more important than football". "Everybody says you only get one chance to be in a World Cup, but also there's only one day in your life when your children are born," he said. But Delph may be in the market for a return flight to Russia as Southgate added that the midfielder was "buying his wife curries and all sorts of things to try and aid the speed of process".

Perhaps the luckiest sport stars are the ones who have narrowly escaped actually having to make the decision.

Dream win for viral video boy

A Scottish dad scooped tickets to the World Cup final after a video of his young son being consoled by rival fans went viral. Iain Meiklejohn, from Edinburgh, took six-year-old Aleks to Russia to support his mum's native Poland. Aleks was devastated when the team were eliminated in the group stages but nearby fans of the winning Colombia side were filmed offering support. Their video won the hearts of Fifa who offered them a pair of dream tickets. It is a complete change in fortune for the family who were scammed when they tried to get tickets for the World Cup final in Rio four years ago. Mr Meiklejohn told BBC Radio Scotland: "The whole thing has just flipped 100%. It's just amazing, it's brilliant." Aleks was in tears when he saw Poland lose 3-0 to Colombia at the Kazan Arena.

last month. In the video posted on social media, Mr Meiklejohn is seen consoling his son while Colombian fans chant "Polska, Polska, Polska!".