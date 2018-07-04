Share:

Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has directed the higher education institutions to uphold academic standards in order to ensure quality education and fulfilment of all requisite criteria in quantitative and qualitative terms.

In a letter issued to vice Chancellors, rectors and directors of all public and private universities here Tuesday, the HEC has expressed its serious concern regarding certain universities which announce admissions and admit students three-to-four times a year. They even enrol fresh students in summer programmes which are meant only for the improvement of courses and fulfilment of deficiency.

The letter reads, “As per policy, any educational institute can admit student’s maximum twice in one academic year i.e. Spring and Fall sessions. It is neither allowed as per policy nor administratively and physically viable to run more than two academic sessions in one year,” the letter explains.

It advises all the universities to refrain from enrolling students more than twice in an academic year, and instead advertise and enrol students in spring and fall sessions as per HEC semester system guidelines.

Referring to financial regulations, the HEC has further advised universities to maintain proper and dedicated bank accounts for fee transactions of students.

Universities have been urged to ensure all fee transactions through official bank accounts instead of collecting fee in cash or through any other method.

Many universities have been issuing academic transcripts to students from its principal seat without mentioning the actual institution from where the students completed their education.

The letter emphasizes that due diligence must be exorcized in issuance of degrees and transcripts and HEC-prescribed semester guidelines be complied with in letter and spirit before issuing any transcript or Detailed Marks Certificate to students.

“All transcripts must reflect the actual place of study of the students accurately to save the students from inconvenience during their degree verification process,” the letter underlines.