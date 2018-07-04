Share:

Rawalpindi - Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said he had played a vital role in making ex-prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif a leader in party but in return Nawaz had displayed open enmity and disloyalty towards him.

“I always took care of Mian Nawaz Sharif during 34 years of association but he (Nawaz) never did anything for me” Nisar said while addressing a public gathering at Ranyal on Tuesday.

The public meeting was arranged by Chairman UC Ranyal Raja Sajid and attended by scores of local leaders and supporters.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said Pakistan is facing great threats but the politicians are confronting the institutions in greed of power. He said those shouting in electioneering campaigns cannot save Pakistan from dangers and threats. “All the stake holders are engaged in expressing hate against each other while ignoring the threats being faced by country,” he said. Nisar lashed out against his political opponents saying they change their directions with wind. He said his opponent in NA-59/NA-63 and PP-10/PP-12 managed to hold public office under the shadow of former military dictator Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf and is now taking refuge of Imran Khan to get into power.

He said he was not greedy for power and preferred to resign from office of Interior Minister after differences emerged with party leadership.

He said he had never applied for party ticket or appeared for interview before party leadership. “Then why should I do it during general elections?” he asked. Nisar added that Imran Khan had offered him to join his camp besides offering tickets but he denied the offer. Chaudhry Nisar predicted that the jeep, his election symbol, will win on July 25, 2018. He claimed that he restored peace and order in troubled Karachi by launching an operation in the city. He said there are many who are raising slogans in favour of Khatam-e-Nabuwat and Namoos-e-Risalat but none of them seemed serious in this regard.

Later, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan also addressed a mammoth public gathering at UC Dhama. The meeting was arranged by PML-N Chairman Chaudhry Imran Ilyas and attended by Chaudrhy Ilyas, Syed Asad Abbas Kazmi, Syed Jamil Hussain Kazmic Raja Nisar and many others.

On the occasion, Sajjad Khan, PML-N local leader, has announced to join Nisar camp after he was not awarded party ticket for PP-11 by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

Addressing the meeting, Chaudhry Imran Ilyas said he would support Nisar Ali Khan during elections 2018. He said his voters and supporters would stamp on the jeep on July 25.

Police and other law enforcement agencies made tight security arrangements for guarding Nisar and other participants of public gathering.

Earlier, Nisar was accorded a warm welcome by the jubilant workers of N league.

They were chanting slogans against Mian Nawaz Sharif and in favour of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

On the other hand, PTI candidate for NA-59/63 and PP-10/12 Ghulam Sarwar had inaugurated an election office of Haji Amjad at Morgah besides addressing crowded public gathering at Khayaban-e-Jinnah on Adiala Road. The public meeting was arranged by PML-N disgruntled local leader Raja Qayyum. Ghulam Sarwar criticised dual policies of Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and asked people to vote for bat, the election symbol of PTI.