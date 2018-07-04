Share:

TEHRAN - President Hassan Rouhani said that the Iranian nation has never bowed and will never bow to US pressures, official IRNA news agency reported on Tuesday.

Rouhani, who was talking to the Iranians living in Switzerland, urged them to express their support and sympathy to their countrymen all over the world.

"The farther we get from each other, the more plots the enemy will hatch. Our duty is to make efforts for the development and more welfare of the Iran nation," Rouhani was quoted as saying.

He pointed to the US withdrawal from the Iranian 2015 nuclear deal, saying that the deal was inked based on the interests of Iran and the world.

Rouhani said that Iran's logic has not changed by the exit of "an irrational party" which seeks to put pressures on the Iranian nation.

"The Americans have claimed that they want to completely block Iranian oil exports. They do not know what this means because it would be meaningless that Iran cannot export its oil while others in the region can," he said.

"Do this if you can and see its consequences," the Iranian president warned Washington against the sanction move.

Last week, the US State Department announced that the United States has been pushing its allies to stop oil imports from Iran by Nov. 4.

US President, Donald Trump has asked Saudi Arabia to increase its oil exports to compensate the shortage in the market demands in case Iran's crude exports drop. Iran's Petroleum Ministry has said that is prepared for the worst-case scenarios in case the US pressures take effect.

The foreign ministers of Iran and five world powers still party to the 2015 nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Friday for talks on the troubled accord, Tehran and Moscow said.

The top diplomats of Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia will join Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in the Austrian capital, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported, for their first talks together on the deal since Washington pulled out earlier this year.

During the meeting the ministers will discuss an "incentive package" the European Union is offering to try to persuade Iran to stay in the agreement, IRNA reported.

The meeting will seek "solutions to preserve the Iran nuclear deal after the illegal US action to withdraw," it said. In Moscow, deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told Russian news agencies that the meeting aimed to "prevent the disintegration" of the accord and to "protect the interests of economic actors".

"We should send a message to Washington showing how much the position of countries participating in the deal differs from the stance of (US President) Donald Trump," he said. The announcement of Friday's meeting came with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Europe to rally support for the deal. Rouhani, accompanied by Zarif, was in Switzerland on Tuesday and due to head on Wednesday to Vienna, where the accord was signed in 2015. Trump unilaterally pulled out of the agreement two months ago, to the ire of the other signatories which along with the European Union have continued to back the accord. Iran has warned it is ready to resume uranium enrichment to 20 percent - above the level permitted in the deal - "within days" if the agreement falls apart.

Swiss call for nuclear deal

with Iran to be preserved

Swiss President Alain Berset on Tuesday urged all sides not to endanger the nuclear agreement between global powers and Iran, after meeting his Tehran counterpart, Hassan Rouhani.

Talks between Rouhani and the Swiss government focused on stabilizing the nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States, it said in a statement.

Switzerland pledged to work to preserve the flow of humanitarian goods to Iran, despite any resumption of US sanctions, while urging Tehran to recognize Israel's right to exist.