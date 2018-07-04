Share:

IRSA resumes water share to provinces

ISLAMABAD (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday switched to zero shortages and decided to provide water to the provinces as per their indent. According to the IRSA spokesman, the decision was taken in the meeting held here after reviewing water situation. It was observed that river inflows has increased about 23,100 cusecs owing to current rainy spell. As per the revised allocation, Punjab share was enhanced to 125,900 cusecs from 115,000 cusecs, Sindh to 160,000 cusecs from 145,000 cusecs, Balochistan to 16,000 cusecs from 14,000 cusecs. He said IRSA was trying to meet the full provincial quota and would store surplus water subject to availability. Meanwhile, IRSA released 287,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 281,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1395.35 feet, which was 15.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,380 feet. Water inflow in the Dam was recorded 131,600 cusecs while outflow 146,600 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1117.85 feet, which was 77.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,040 feet as the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 35,400 cusecs and 26,200 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 171,100, 160,300 and 33,200 cusecs respectively.

Similarly from the Kabul River, 46,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 38,300 cusecs from the Chenab River at Marala.

ADB lauds PR efforts for digital land database

ISLAMABAD (APP): Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday appreciated Pakistan Railways' (PR) efforts for the completion of digital land asset database. Mission Leader of ADB Adrian Torres expressed these views during a meeting with Member of Finance Ministry of Railways Faisal Ismaeli, said a press release issued here. Adrian was briefed about creation of draft manual for construction of Internal Audit Department for Pakistan Railways (PR). He was also informed that consultants were working for reorganization and rationalization of workforce and it would be accomplished in December 2018. The Manila based organization showed interest in establishment of unit for Public Private Partnership in PR. It was also mentioned that PR initiated reforms to improve transparency and competence in procurement processes. The adoption of accrual based accounting for PR was also discussed. The meeting was also attended by DG operation Maryam Gillani, DG Planning Munawar Ali Shah and Chief Finance and Account Muhammad Jan.

Fish exports up 16.33pc

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country witnessed increase of 16.33 percent during the first eleven months of outgoing fiscal year (2017-18) as against the corresponding period of last year. Pakistan export seafood worth $423.996 million during July-May (2017-18) as compared to the exports of $364.481 million in July-May (2016-17), showing an increase of 16.33pc, according to the data of PBS. In terms of quantity, the fish exports from the country witnessed increase of 24.84 percent by growing from trade of 143,313 metric tons last year to 178,906 metric tons during 2017-18. It is pertinent to mention here that the overall food exports into the country during the period under review witnessed increase of 30.80pc. The food exports during the first eleven months of the outgoing fiscal year were recorded at $4,479 million against the imports of $3,425 million, according to PBS data. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the fish exports from the country increased by 9.2pc during the month of May 2018 when compared to the same month of last year.

The fish exports in May 2018 were recorded at $ 52.431 million against the imports of $ 48,012 million in May 2017, the data revealed. On month-on-month basis, the fish exports from the country however decreased by 6.31 percent during May 2018 as compared to eh exports of $55.960 million in April 2018.