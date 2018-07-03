Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Justin Bieber was left red faced this week when he Mercedes-Benz SLS broke down on an intersection in New York. The ‘Sorry’ hitmaker was left in a spot of bother earlier this week when his Mercedes-Benz SLS - which costs an estimated $200,000 and can reach speeds of 60mph in less than four seconds - came to a standstill without warning in the Hamptons, New York. The 24-year-old singer was forced to call the police to help direct the traffic around the intersection where the plush vehicle broke down and luckily he didn’t have to wait long because a mechanic turned up and managed to get the car back on the road.