LOS ANGELES-Kim Kardashian West has admitted she’s been turning to her half-sister Kylie Jenner for help on all the new ‘’baby gadgets’’. Kim Kardashian West has been turning to her half-sister Kylie Jenner for parenting advice. The ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star - who has daughters North, five, and Chicago, six months, and son Saint, two, with her husband Kanye West - has admitted she’s been asking the 20-year-old reality TV star for help on all the ‘’new gadgets and baby stuff’’ after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi, whom she has with Travis Scott, in February.

Asked who she goes to for parental guidance, the 37-year-old beauty told E! News: ‘’Lately, it’s been Kylie. Kylie is up on all the new gadgets and the new baby stuff.’’

However, the brunette beauty thinks she will more than likely lean more on her sister Khloe Kardashian - who has two-month-old daughter True with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson - as times goes on because they have a ‘’similar parenting style.’’

She added: ‘’Khloe and I probably have the most similar parenting style and I will usually go to one of my best friends Larsa Pippen because she has four kids for mom advice.’’

But while she enjoys spending time with her kids, Kim has made it her challenge to work out every single day because it keeps her in great shape and helps her maintain her ‘’sanity.’’

She explained recently: ‘’I know, I used to make fun of Kourtney and Khloe all the time for posting their workouts, but now, I’ve turned into them.

‘’I’ve gotten into better shape and am more confident, so I’m more comfortable sharing that, but for me, the gym is my must, [my] daily routine to keep my sanity.’’