ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday has notified the incentives for civil servants as announced in budget 2018-19 including increasing salaries by 10 percent and also enhancing the house rent.

"The President has been pleased to sanction with effect from 1st July, 2018 and till further orders, an Adhoc Relief Allowance-2018 @ 10 percent of basic pay to all the civil employees of the Federal Government as well as the civilians paid from Defence Estimates including contingent paid staff and contact employees employed against civil posts in Basic Pay Scales on standard terms and conditions of contract appointment," said an official notification issued by the ministry.

The amount of Adhoc Relief Allowance-2018 will be subject to income tax and will also be admissible during leave and entire period of LPR except during extra ordinary leave. However, the amount of Adhoc Relief Allowance will be not treated as part of emoluments for the purpose of calculation of pension/gratuity and recovery of house rent.

The Adhoc Relief Allowance will not be admissible to the employees during the tenure of their posting/deputation abroad. The allowance will be admissible to the employees on their repatriation from posting/deputation abroad at the rate and amount which would have been admissible to them had they not been posted abroad.

The ministry has directed all other ministries and departments that Adhoc Relief Allowance-2018 shall be accommodated from within the budgetary allocation for the year 2018-19 and no supplementary grants would be given on this account.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also notified the increase in the rate of house allowance. In declared big cities, the allowance has been increased @ 50 percent of the existing amounts being drawn as against 45 percent of the minimum of basic pay scales 2008. For other cities, the allowance has been increased @ 50 percent of the existing amounts being drawn as against 30 percent of the minimum of basic pay scales 2008.

Similarly, the ministry has revised the rates of conveyance charges for late sitting by 50 percent. For the officials in BS 1-16 (non-gazetted) excluding drivers and dispatch readers, the conveyance charges have been increased to Rs225 per day from Rs150 per day on working days.

Meanwhile, the conveyance charges have been enhanced to Rs285 per day from Rs190 per day on closing holidays. "Above rates will apply to all Federal Government Employees including the civilian paid from Defence Estimates. All other existing condition regulating the grant of conveyance charges on account of late sitting will remain applicable," the notification stated.

In other notification, the ministry has notified the overtime allowance to the staff car drivers and dispatch riders. The aforesaid allowance has been increased to Rs80 per hour subject to maximum Rs480 per day from Rs40 per hour subject to maximum Rs240 per day on working days. Meanwhile, the allowance has been enhanced to Rs100 per hour subject to maximum Rs600 on holidays.