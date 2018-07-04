Share:

KARACHI - The Accountability Court on Tuesday sent Muhammad Javid Hanif, Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan leader and former chairman of Karachi Port Trust (KPT), on judicial remand.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) produced Javid Hanif before Accountability Court in Karachi in charges regarding fake recruitments and corruptions in KPT. NAB inquiry officer pleaded the court to grant physical custody of the accused for further interrogation. The NAB official submitted that an inquiry against Javid Hanif has been concluded and a reference against him and others was sent to the chairman NAB for approval.

The defence counsel has opposed NAB plea and submitted that an inquiry against his client has been completed and no further inquiry is required. The court after hearing arguments from both the sides, has rejected NAB plea and sent the accused to the judicial remand, till Junly16. NAB Karachi has arrested Muhammad Javed Hanif from his residence.

According to the NAB prosecution, the accused was wanted in an investigation against officers of KPT on the charges of corruption, corrupt practices and abuse of authority for illegally appointing 940 employees in KPT in connivance with Muttahida Quami Movement MQM, leader, Babar Ghauri the then Minister Ports and Shipping.

The NAB prosecution stated that the appointments were made in violation of KPT law, rules and regulations. This huge number of appointments was made without advertisement of vacancies, competitive process, age criteria, medical examination of appointees and in violation of basic codal formalities. A large number of appointees had criminal record of as heinous cases as terrorism, premeditated murder and dacoity robbery etc. The illegal appointments resulted in loss to national exchequer to the tune of Rs 2.8 billion.

MQM reaction

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui in a press conference condemned the arrest of MQM central executive member and nominated candidate Javaid Hanif.

Dr Siddiqui said that Hanif is guilty for signing the appointment letters of Karachi youngsters. He said that the PPP government used to distribute the thousands of the job through illegitimate way and ruined various institutions but no action has yet to be taken against the PPP in last ten years.

He demanded Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and Chief of Army Staff General Qamer Bajwa to take notice of the arrest of Javaid Hanif. Member MQM coordination Committee Faisal Sabzwari said that the NAB did not pay the attention since long but at the time election, arrested Hanif in the case of providing jobs to the youngsters of Karachi.

He demanded to the end such a discrimination and double standard.