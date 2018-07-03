Share:

SADIQABAD-PML-N stalwart and former provincial minister for special education Ch Muhammad Shafiq said that his sole aim to do politics was to serve people.

During door-to-door election campaign at Rail Bazaar here, he said that development during the five-year tenure of the PML-N stood testimony to the fact that former N-led government in the centre had renovated infrastructure of Sadiqabad. He said that people had rejected turncoat politicians, adding that the PML-N would win polls on July 25 with thumping majority. "After being elected, we will complete all the development projects left incomplete," he promised.

Local PML-N office-bearers and workers including Abdur Razzaq, Waqas Shafiq Pappa, Shafqat Hussain, Haji Malik Afsar Nawaz, and Haji Saith Charagh Ahmed Bhatti accompanied him. On the occasion, traders' leader Malik Irfan Akbar announced his support to Ch Shafiq.

On the other hand, PML-N district leader Khalid Mehmood Saeedi termed former provincial minister for special education Ch Shafiq a valuable asset to people. "Completion of development projects worth billions of rupees is his biggest accomplishment," he said, adding "On July, there will be a contest between public servants and those who have looted public money." He said that people would reject those doing politics of violence and would vote for the PML-N adhering to the agenda of national development. He flayed that all the turncoats and dishonest politicians had gathered at the platform of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI], raising a question, "How will these people serve the masses?" He urged people to throng polling stations on July 25 and vote for the Lion.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidate for NA-180 Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari said that he was and would remain loyal to the PML-N till death. During a media talk at Sarafa Bazaar, he claimed that the PML-N would win the July 25 election owing to its brilliant performance. He added that Sadiqabad was a stronghold of PML-N. "Every individual here is a Muslim Leaguer and loves PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif," he maintained. He sought support from people his constituency for success in the election so that a new period of public welfare could be started.

The PML-N candidate was accompanied by local party workers and office-bearers including Mian Nasir Ali, Ashfaq Khaliq, Amin, Rana Kamran Mushtaq, Haji Shafqat, and Ch Zubair Afzal.