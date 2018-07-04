Share:

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa arrested Sher Jan, a resident of Charsadda district, for alleged involvement in cheating public at large under the garb of Islamic mode of investment, fleecing them of millions of rupees.

The NAB KP had initiated an inquiry against the accused upon receipt of several complaints. It transpired during the investigation that the accused in connivance with each other persuaded and motivated the public to invests in their business showing them multiple businesses of wheat, vehicles and timber. They promised exorbitant profit to the public on their investments but in fact there was no such business. Thus, the accused defrauded the general public and deprived them of their earnings.