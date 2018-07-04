Share:

Lahore - Professional cricket coach Nadeem Zafar Gondal will leave for Toronto, Canada tomorrow (Thursday) to coach Toronto Police Cricket Club.

Nadeem, who is a former Pakistan deaf cricket team head coach and currently working with Sports Board Punjab as a cricket coach, will coach and train Toronto Police Club players, who will play a cricket series against New York Police from July 25. “It is a great honour for me as well for my country that I have been picked up by Toronto Police Cricket Club as a coach and I will train the players by utilizing my cast coaching experience and try my best to help them prepare well for the series and do well against New York Police team,” Nadeem said.

Meanwhile, Toronto Police Cricket Club, in a letter to Nadeem Gondal, wrote: "Mr Nadeem Gondal is visiting Toronto, Canada in July 2018. Toronto Police Cricket Club would like to avail this opportunity and request him to conduct coaching sessions for the club. We are excited to have him in Toronto and looking forward to his expertise to improve the standard of our cub's cricket."