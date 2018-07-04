Share:

Islamabad - Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Tuesday restarted kidney transplant surgery at the hospital after gap of six years.

A team of surgeons included Urologist Prof Musharraf, Dr Sajid Mumtaz Qazi and Dr Khalid participated in the transplant surgery of 25-year patient Waheed. Prof Tanveer Khaliq, Prof Iqbal Memon, Dr Rana Imran and Dr Sohail Tanveer were also part of medical team.

A family member of patient Waheed had donated the kidney who was renal failure patient.

Talking to media, Executive Director PIMS Dr Amjad Mehmood said that another kidney transplant surgery will be conducted on Wednesday. He added the present management of the hospital will continue transplant surgeries keeping in view the burden of such patients.

He said that in second phase, the hospital will start liver transplant surgeries in the hospital to serve the patients. The federal government has allowed the hospital to appoint transplant surgeons.