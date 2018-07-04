Share:

KARACHI - The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Centre and the PMA Karachi demanded to the government exempt medical personnel including doctors and nurses from performing election duties; otherwise our health delivery system will collapse on the election day.

A high level meeting of the PMA Centre and the PMA Karachi was held at PMA House, Karachi. Noted with concern and took notice of the situation according to which doctors at large has been nominated for performing duties in elections on the day of polling in the country. Paradoxically the doctors from the tertiary care hospitals are being nominated for election duties. As it is a well-known fact that medical practitioners are always considered as the people of essential services.

They already have a big responsibility to provide health care during any circumstances. 25th of July will be a very sensitive day. In the present situation doctors are supposed to deal with not only normal medical and surgical emergencies but God forbid in case of violence or terrorist attacks, their services become more vital. The PMA strongly demanded that all medical personnel including doctors and nurses be spared from performing election duties, otherwise our health delivery system will collapse on the day. So let these people focus on providing much needed medical cover to the people across the country.