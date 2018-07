Share:

ISLAMABAD - Zafar Ali Shah, former Senator of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (MPL-N) and father-in-law of PTI chief’s close friend Zulfi Bukhari, is set to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Formal announcement of Shah’s joining PTI will be made during a ceremony at his house in Islamabad on July 5 which will also be attended by PTI chief Imran Khan. Sources said that Shah will also play an active role in Imran Khan’s election campaign from NA-53.