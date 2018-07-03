Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH-Local political circles have criticised the caretaker government for undue hike in petrol price.

During a media talk, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI] central vice president Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq said that the caretaker setup had no right to put burden on the poor masses by increasing the prices of petroleum products as it had the mandate of just few weeks. Awami Workers Party district president and candidate for PP-121 Zubair Chaudhry said that rates of commodities would definitely rise as a result of increase in POL prices. He demanded that the government should withdraw the decision and restore old prices. PPP district president and former provincial minister for women development and social welfare Begum Neelam Jabbar Chaudhry also criticized the government for its anti-people policies. She said that recent increase in petrol prices would unleash inflation upon the poor people of Pakistan. Irrigation Employees Union leader Allah Bakhsh Sial demanded that the government should revoke the order immediately.