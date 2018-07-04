Share:

PESHAWAR - Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and Awami National Party are hopeful of bagging sufficient votes in NA-28, previously NA-4, Peshawar-II, however; Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not only won the seat in the 2013 general election but also in the by-election against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Nasir Musazai.

Prominent candidates on NA-28 include former MNA Sabir Awan of MMA, Arbab Amir Ayub of the PTI, Intikhab Khan Chamkani of PML-N, Shafi Akbar of ANP and Ghzanfar Ali of PPP while Farhan Jhagra, son of KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, has withdrawn his papers in favour of Intikhab Khan Chamkani.

In the 2013 general election, Gulzar Khan of the PTI had secured the highest number of votes in this area followed by Nasir Musazai of PML-N, Sabir Hussain Awan of Jamaat-e-Islami, Arbab Ayub Jan of ANP, Arbab Kamal of JUI-F and Misbah-ud-Din of Pakistan People’s Party.

Later, after the sudden death of Gulzar Khan, the bye election was held on the vacant seat which was won by Arbab Amir Ayub of the PTI with the highest number of votes, 45,734, followed by the ANP candidate Khushdil Khan. The PML-N candidate Nasir Musazai stood third while Asad Gulzar, son of the deceased PTI MNA Gulzar Khan, stood fourth.

Israr Ahmad, resident of the NA-28 Peshawar, told this scribe that the area was strong hold of the PTI and it would be difficult for other parties to overpower the PTI in the general election. He said that the PTI candidate Arbab Amir Ayub was expected to get votes to the tune of 45,000 in the election.

He added that neck and neck contest was expected between the PTI, ANP and MMA, adding that ANP’s former candidate Khushdil Khan could get handsome vote in NA-28 as he was one of the active political workers in the area but he was not awarded ticket by the party, preferring Shafi Akbar to him.

Qasim Khan, another resident of the area, said that PTI was the most favourite on this constituency as after the bye-election, large numbers of people had joined the party and even former candidate of PML-N Nasir Musazai and his supporters had also recently joined the PTI. Musazai was awarded ticket for a Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat.

“Arbab Amer Ayub could win the seat as he has proved himself during the last 5 months since he won the bye-polls. He spends money from his own pocket to install transformers and resolve other issues” Irshad Khan, another resident of the same constituency, told this scribe.