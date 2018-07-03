Share:

In the World Cup you want to be perfect but it's about getting through, it's about winning. It was a test of character and you see the reaction of our subs coming on to win the game. It tells you everything about this group of players.

Belgium coach

Roberto

Martinez

I couldn't imagine myself scoring a goal like that (as Benjamin Pavard scored). Hugo Lloris has said that in training he scores goals like that. But I could never dream of scoring a goal like Pavard's -- I wasn't conscious of what was going on, and I never scored in training.

France great Lilian Thuram

To be fair, we were thinking it was like two years ago against Wales. But we have players who can change the game and they came off the bench to make the difference.

Belgium

captain Eden Hazard

It (his goal) was like a dream. The coach made the changes because he wanted more power in the middle and we managed to bring that. When I was warming up (to come on), I saw the Japanese were tiring. It was important to avoid extra-time.

Belgium

match-winner Nacer Chadli

I'd like to say that playing at such a level against a team like Brazil, Mexico have shown they are a top team. I think Mexican football needs to have more players playing abroad, so they can match themselves up against the best. I'm deeply sorry for our fans, they're the best fans in the world.

Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio