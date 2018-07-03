Share:

FAISALABAD-Deputy Commissioner [DC]/District Monitoring Officer for General Election 2018 Syed Ahmed Fawad has issued warning to the candidates of NA-106 including former provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan and Dr Nisar Ahmed Jatt for violation of code of conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP].

The DC summoned electoral candidates Rana Sanaullah Khan and Dr Nisar Ahmed Jatt in his office and informed them about the reports against them regarding violations of the ECP code of conduct. He issued warning to the defaulter candidates on assurance from them to follow the code of conduct in letter and spirit.

The DC reiterated that the electoral candidates were bound to comply with the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan as they had signed on nomination papers. He informed that the candidates could only display the banners/postures of the size specified by the Election Commission of Pakistan. He explained that the carrying and displaying of arms of all kinds were prohibited and candidates and their supporters should refrain to break the law. The DC informed that Punjab Home Department had also imposed section 144 Crpc for binding the code of conduct.

While issuing warning, the DC/DMO stressed upon the candidates for extending cooperation for holding peaceful, free, fair and transparent election, otherwise, legal action would be taken against the violators of the law without any discrimination. He also explained that the violators of code of conduct could be disqualified and fined up to Rs50,000.

Meanwhile, the DC called on the meeting of newly posted ADCs and ACs. He directed them for providing all out administrative support for holding of general election in pleasant and conducive environment. He asked the ACs to get the code of conduct in election campaign implemented in their respective areas, adding that immediate reports should be submitted to him in case of any violation. He directed them to visit polling stations and their respective areas for the provision of missing facilities. He said that proper and comprehensive transport plan should be devised for the transportation of polling material and staff. The DC directed for taking comprehensive measures for the relief of the public during and after heavy rains in monsoon season. He said that the cleanliness system should also be kept active for ensuring neat and clean environment at town and tehsil level. The meeting was attended by ADCR Mehboob Ahmed, ADCG Malik Mushtaq Hussain Naich, ADC Finance Asima Ejaz, ACs Muhammad Tahir, Adnan Shehzad Khan, Syed Khalid Mehmood Gilani, Muhammad Aurangzeb and others.