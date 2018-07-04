Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi on Tuesday said they would make Pakistan Islamic welfare state as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Addressing ‘Meet the Press’ here at Karachi Press Club, Rizvi was of the view that the rulers had made the amendments in the constitution for their own interest. He vowed that the TLP would form a next government and reduce the luxury expenditures of the cabinet to spend the same for the public welfare.

He reiterated that the TLP would eradicate the interest system, get the looted money returned to the country, implement uniform judicial and education system for all. “Common men are being convicted for ordinary offences for last 70 years but those who have plundered the national exchequer are roaming freely. But now this will not be happened as we will make audit of everyone whose assets are beyond Rs 30 million,” Rizvi said.

That in the TLP’s government, 33 per cent fine would be imposed on those who fail to give their money trail and the one’s entire assets would be confiscated if he is found involved in corruption.

The TLP chief said the party has fielded 571 candidates across the country but did not get even a single rupee from any of them for awarding the ticket, accusing other parties of taking money from their candidates.