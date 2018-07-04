Share:

RIYADH:- Saudi Police announced to investigate an arson attack targeting on a woman's car in Mecca, Sabq online news reported on Tuesday. The car was burned at dawn on Sunday in one of Mecca's villages. A video on the social media showed that the car was burning with the sound of a woman's crying. The woman cried that a group of her male neighbours intentionally burned her car as the village was against the recent decision to allow women to drive. Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on women driving vehicles on June 24 after decades of restriction. On June 4, the country handed the first driving license to a woman.–Xinhua

Despite the ban, many women are expected to face some difficulties by the conservative members of the male-dominated society.