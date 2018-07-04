Share:

MIRPURKHAS - Two bike riders were seriously injured when their bike collided with a truck near Mirpurkhas toll plaza at Mirpurkhas-Hyderabad road on Tuesday.

Abdul Waheed and Arib Brohi resident of Phulaili were coming to Mirpurkhas on their bike that their bike was hit by a truck near Toll plaza Mirpurkhas. As a result both sustained serious injuries rushed to emergency of civil hospital where they were provided first aid.

Later, Abdul Waheed was referred for the LMUH Hyderabad due to his serious condition. Police have impounded the involved truck while its driver managed to flee from the spot.

However no case of the incident was lodged with concerned police station till filing of the news.